Crop circle mystery: the work of aliens or an elaborate marketing ploy?

A massive crop circle spanning 50 metres has intrigued Narromine locals - but were they in on the gag?
The crop circle was built on a Narromine farm as part of a stunt by LEGO Australia to launch its new range of space-themed lego sets.
VP and GM of Lego ANZ, Troy Taylor, told the Daily Liberal Narromine was chosen because it had little light pollution and the crop circle would have been able to be seen from space.
He called the suburb a place of vast space, with the right light reflection conditions to see the crop circle from an aeroplane.
"A bit of thought went into it," he said.
"We're really pleased that we can put Narromine on the map in regional NSW with the giant lego crop."
The crop circle was created using a full production team, staged like a film set.
A marketing campaign was developed, with media releases sent to media companies - including ACM (the publisher of this masthead) - asking how the crop circle came to be in Narromine and whether it could be the work of something from outer space.
Videos were filmed, with actors playing locals who inadvertently stumbled across the crop circle and filmed it with drones, only to have their video footage turn crackly - presumably the work of aliens.
"We created a bit of a stage production," Mr Taylor said.
"We had it all fenced off and we had people who dressed up in hazmat outfits saying there's been some signs of extraterrestrial life in this area - and there's been a crop circle identified and most likely from a UFO."
The videos were posted on YouTube and sent to media outlets to help spread word about the campaign.
Keen-eyed watchers would have noticed the crop circle was created in the shape of a Lego Minifigure.
Lego has a long history of working with space-themed pieces and sets - dating back to the 1950s.
The latest Lego Space sets come in ranges for people of all ages, from children to adults.
Today's young children will likely be the next to enter space, and could even be the first on Mars.
These children are known as generation alpha, kids born between 2010 and 2025 - future explorers dubbed by Lego Australia as the space generation.
Lego is tapping into children's imaginations to find out what else is out there, and a study by the company showed 87 per cent of children are interested in finding new planets, stars and galaxies.
The organisation has partnered with the Australian Space Agency, and team member Katherine Bennell-Pegg - the first Australian astronaut - to inspire kids to unleash their imaginations.
"It's an honour representing Australia as the first astronaut under our flag and to be working with LEGO Australia to encourage The Space Generation to explore the universe!" Bennell-Pegg said in a statement.
"The Australian Space Agency and LEGO Australia share a unified vision for exploration and discovery, and I believe that unlocking creativity through the medium of LEGO play will give Aussie kids the very best chance to pursue their passion and prepare them for the future."
