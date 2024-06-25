Labourer calls police 'bullies' before being taken to the ground in dramatic arrest

A labourer on a solar farm project near Wellington has called multiple police officers 'bullies' before resisting arrest and being tackled to the ground.
Jack Hughes, 31, of Upper Ferntree Gully Victoria was found guilty in his absence of two counts of hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty and behave in offensive manner in/near a public place/school on Wednesday, June 19 at Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state at 10pm on April 13, 2024 police were completing high visibility traffic patrols of the Dubbo CBD when they saw a Toyota Landcruiser driving along Bultje Street where they committed a traffic offence and was stopped for roadside breath testing.
A police officer approached the driver of the car and began the roadside testing. The driver exited the car and walked to the back of the car.
Hughes, a passenger in the car, also exited the car and stood by the passenger door before moving closer to where police stood with the driver.
Hughes started to interrupt the conversation the police were having with the driver by saying, "I'm just asking you questions" over and over.
The police officer warned Hughes to stop interjecting and hindering the conversation with the driver.
Hughes was then asked to move away from the conversation and return to the car. Hughes again said, "I am just asking questions".
After stepping back to the car, Hughes couldn't help but interrupt the conversation again, saying, "he is swearing". Another officer then asked Hughes to stop talking.
Hughes approached police raising concerns about the treatment of the driver of the car.
Police could smell liquor on his breath and saw that his eyes looked glassy and bloodshot and guessed he was either drunk or on drugs.
While speaking with the police, Hughes said, "of course it is, you're gonna f--king back up a police officer aren't you? Mate that is f--king ridiculous you know that".
The police officer told Hughes, "excuse me mate, stop swearing, buddy don't swear".
When Hughes saw the officer approach him, he replied, "don't f--king touch me, I will do what the f--k I want".
The officer then told Hughes to move away from them and Hughes yelled, "you're all bullies aren't ya [sic], you're all bullies".
One of the officers began walking towards the passenger side of the vehicle and Hughes said, "you heard me".
The officer turned around to face Hughes who had approached him while his back was turned. Scared Hughes would assault him the officer placed him under arrest.
Police attempted to place Hughes into handcuffs, and while doing so tensed his torso and pinned his arms by his side resisting police arrest before dropping his body weight against the car.
One of the officers took hold of Hughes before he pulled his arm away, again resisting arrest, using his body weight to pin himself against the car.
Police moved Hughes to the ground before successfully gaining control of him.
Hughes was brought to his feet and while waiting for another police car, he continued to tense his torso and thrash his arms around in an attempt to break the officer's grip.
While being escorted to the police car Hughes again dropped his body weight, falling to the ground, hindering officers in the execution of their duties.
The police report said that the "belligerent and combative behaviour displayed by Hughes could be heard by none less than six onlookers from local residences witnessing the incident".
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he declined to take legal advice.
Magistrate Garry Wilson fined Hughes $600.
