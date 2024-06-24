Keep, sell or lease: council outlines the future of the saleyards

"As much information as possible" will be made public as Dubbo council decides the future of the saleyards on Thursday.
The councillors will decided to sell, lease or retain the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets at the June ordinary meeting, on June 27.
The meeting has been moved to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre because of the increased interest in the proposal. The Dubbo Stock and Station Agents has been vocal in its opposition to the possible sale of the facility.
A public report which outlines the three different options to be considered by the Dubbo councillors - sell, lease or a notified status quo - has been included in the June council business papers. However, the report that details the expression of interest submissions will remain confidential.
The report states changes were needed at the saleyards because the council currently has risks under the Competition and Consumer Act 2002 in its current operating model as owner and part operator.
The issue stems from the council not having the ability to allow another party to sell as a sales agent on sale days.
"Under the current status quo operating model the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents is the only way any agent can participate in the sale days at a council-owned and therefore public markets," the report states.
If the councillors decide not to lease or sell the saleyards, changes would need to be made to ensure the council had more control over the operation of the facility.
The proposal also includes increasing fees to raise an additional $1 million per annum.
If the council chooses to lease the facility, the recommendation from the council staff is for it to be for 20 years.
The leasee would be determined via a tender process.
In submitting a tender, the applications would need to include a proposed capital works program and a five year fee price path.
If the council was to lease the facility, it would "require a base level of annual return to council to counter the loss of cash income of the council owned and operated model", the report states.
"The financial benefit of a head lease if that council would have no ongoing operational costs apart from depreciation which would remain on council's financial statements as council would still own the asset."
The council would also get $25,000 from council rates, between $50,000 and $100,000 for trade waste and between $60,000 and $100,000 for domestic waste.
Like the lease, if a decision was made to sell it would be undertaken via a tender process.
The buy would have to guarantee they would maintain a saleyards service in the Dubbo local government area for at least 20 years.
"A sale price would have to meet a threshold of financial return on the council asset that addresses the underlying land value fr a well-connected industrial zoned parcel, addresses the current asset valuation more broadly and the loss of future cash flow that contributed to non-rate revenue," the report states.
The council has said any proceeds from a sale would go to another "cash flow generating asset".
Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood said transparency around the decision was "crucial ".
"This has been an ongoing topic of discussion since the service review was tabled at the DRLM Technical Advisory Panel in 2021 and we recognise the importance for any community members wishing to attend and listen to the council meeting," Mr Wood said.
"Staff, in consultation with councillors, have structured the reports so as much information as possible is available in the publicly accessible business papers and considered in the open session of the ordinary council meeting."
