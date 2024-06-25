'He's a snob': From pitch-dark ferry ride to love story in Dubbo

Ros Walters remembers how scared her mum was when they were catching the ferry to Manly during World War II.
Now 86 years old, Ros remembers a man playing the violin in the pitch dark after the ferry master turned the lights off so the vessel wouldn't attract attention.
She said she thought her mum must have been scared of being bombed.
But for Ros, who was six years old at the time and had attended hospital in Sydney with a broken arm, the trip was exciting.
"If I go on the Manly ferry now - which I don't do much now - but I used to tell people about it too," Mrs Walters told the Daily Liberal.
The Dubbo resident is the third generation of her family to live in the country city and she couldn't be prouder.
Many people know of her husband, the late Max Walters, who died in 2008.
Max was a titan of the Dubbo community, a former Dubbo deputy mayor, who represented Australia in polocrosse in his youth, served on groups as diverse as the Dubbo Show Society, Orana Regional Development Board and the International Polocrosse Council.
He was also a patron and life member of many organisations including Dubbo Rescue Squad, a chapter of the Volunteer Rescue Association.
Mrs Walters was always there beside him, and the duo raised six children at their former home, Terramungamine.
It was Max's interest in horses that first attracted his future wife - though she wouldn't admit it at the time.
"A ball went underneath the car and I got under the car and got it and threw it to him and he never said thank you," Mrs Walters recalled.
"My father asked me the next morning, when I was separating the milk, what do you think of Max Walters?
"I said, I think he's a snob," she laughed.
Mrs Walters was also a keen polocrosse player and the duo travelled the world together to attend polocrosse carnivals.
Mrs Walters always wanted to be a nurse, and it was her experience at hospital when she was six that excited her imagination.
"I was sent down to Wade House in Sydney because it was such a bad break. I just loved being in hospital," she said.
But she also loved helping her dad do the mustering and this ended up being her first job.
She met Max and they had their children and then she worked in a dress shop on Wingewarra Street, before working at Material World.
"I worked for them for 12 years. I made curtains and also I was a sales assistant ... I enjoyed that. I didn't finish up until we moved from Terramungamine into Hillcrest Place in 2004."
If you ask Mrs Walters what she is proud of, she will say her children, her marriage and her relationships with her friends.
She is also an advocate for Dubbo, her birthplace and place of ancestry.
Mrs Walters' children have moved away now, to the city and even overseas, but she remains by choice in the country city she has always called home.
"I've always been very, very fond of Dubbo and I love to hear people that have just come to Dubbo ... and I love to hear them say I love Dubbo," she said.
Mrs Walters lives in Kintyre Lodge where she is "very happy".
