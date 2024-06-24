New country cops presented with fresh opportunities as their watch begins

Orana Mid-Western Police District has welcomed three new officers to Dubbo as they work towards keeping the streets clean.
The trio began their first shifts on June 24, just days after graduating from the academy before relocating to Dubbo.
"It is definitely going to help," Orana Mid-Western Police District Acting Inspector Scott Heckendorf said.
"The more numbers (we have), the better."
Of the three probationary constables, only one is from a country area being from Tamworth while the remaining duo originate from the Hawkesbury region.
Probationary constable Sally Peisley said she wasn't too sure what to expect when she was told she would be starting her career at Dubbo.
"It's definitely bigger than what I expected," she said.
"I thought it was going to be a lot more country than it is, it's actually pretty big."
The three new cops were among the first graduates to be paid whilst at the academy.
From March 2024, recruits at the police academy were paid a salary of $1,360 per week, plus superannuation and allowances whilst completing their studies during session two.
All three officers will be based in Dubbo.
"I'm very excited to start a career here at Dubbo," probationary constable Peisley said.
"I'm excited for the new opportunities that a country town will provide as opposed to a metro place, I'm looking forward to it."
The recent graduates were given roughly six weeks notice of where they had been placed and Acting Inspector Heckendorf said they are always happy to welcome new recruits.
"It's definitely needed, the girls will start here in Dubbo but maybe next time we will look at the outstations where some of them go as well," he said.
