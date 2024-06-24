$24m shopping centre with medical centre, gym planned for growing area

A neighbourhood shopping centre has been proposed for Southlakes to cater for the area's growing population.
The development application states the proposed development would include a large supermarket with six click and collect bays, a bottle shop, pharmacy and medical centre, gym and a discount and variety store.
Maas Group submitted a $24.8 million development application to Dubbo Regional Council in October 2024. If approved at Thursday night's council meeting, it will be constructed on the corner of Boundary Road and Stream Avenue.
There would also be a variety of food outlets, a cafe and restaurant, small retail shops like a bakery and butcher and an outdoor seating area.
An economic impact assessment of the development states the shopping complex would lead to a 10.8 per cent downturn in trade for the Tamworth Street shops and 9.2 per cent for Orana Mall.
For Orana Mall, it equates to a loss of $22.4 million in trade.
However, the economic assessment says the impacts are "within acceptable limits and are unlikely to threaten the viability of current retailers".
The Southlakes shopping centre is expected to serve 10,000 residents by 2031.
The centre's on-site parking would accommodate up to 224 cars. It's also proposed to have two electric car charging bays.
"Southlakes Shopping Centre will be a planned retail and community focal point providing an important local hub for services, employment, and hospitality facilities to serve the rapidly growing residential population within Southlakes Estate and the wider Dubbo region," the development application states.
"The proposed development represents a significant investment in the Dubbo local government area (LGA). The additional community uses proposed will increase the community's opportunity for linked trips. This will positively contribute to the overall vitality of the centre and will help support the retail component by introducing new services and as such a greater choice for the market."
The development is expected to generate 51 jobs during construction and another 160 once the centre is operational.
Dubbo council staff have recommended the development for approval. However the decision will be made by the councillors at the June ordinary council meeting.
