One side's 'worst performance', another is 'lazy' while excitement builds for Tigers

Result: Defeated Forbes Magpies 18-16
James Tuitahi says: "Very pleased with the result, especially given we didn't have our full-strength side.
"This year's goal was just to get better each week and that's what we've been doing as a group and as individuals. We still have parts of our game to improve but I'm super excited for that the next couple of weeks are going to look like and to keep building these younger fellas up for the years to come."
Result: Lost to Nyngan Tigers 18-16
Cameron Greenhalgh says: "It was probably our worst game of the year.
"There was too many handling errors and we had to defend for long periods on our line and we couldn't turn our chances with the ball into points. We kept coming up short.
"A positive out of the game was we got through it injury-free but we need to flush that effort and move on to next week."
Result: Defeated Parkes Spacemen 26-12
Shawn Townsend says: "I thought we were better defensively today. The attack is still not there yet, I thought we still lacked a little bit of energy and speed around the ruck but that might have been due to the game. There wasn't much dropped ball and it was footy without many stoppages.
"That's the first time we've beaten someone above us so it's a step in the right direction.
"We've just got to keep working hard and grind away. We're not going to blow teams away at the moment. We're going to have to rely on working hard, defending well, scraping away and just winning ugly."
Result: Lost to Dubbo CYMS 26-12
Chad Porter says: "We're just lazy. Blokes are not pushing themselves enough and it's starting to show. Our attitude needs to pick up if we want to compete with these top teams.
"It's basic stuff. Our discipline and attitude needs to change. A few blokes are probably not turning up to training who should be.
"If we want to give this competition a crack, everyone needs to put in the same sort of effort."
Result: Defeated Orange Hawks 34-16
Jake Betts says: "We always said that we've worked really hard but this is probably one of the toughest ones [pre-seasons] we've had.
"I'd rather grind out a game than win it in the last five minutes so we're doing that and we're sort of starting to find out what type of footy team we are.
"We're starting to slowly build and I said to the boys, we need to start putting our best foot forward and we want to be hitting our straps in the next six weeks or so.
"Top four is the goal so we've just got to keep winning and hope things go our way."
Shane Rodney says: "It's a bit of a hollow feeling in there because they literally didn't give themselves a chance in the second half.
"A lot of people are saying, you need a few more players. But I could have a team full of superstars and if they're not holding the football, they're not going to beat anyone.
"It's on the boys in there to try and turn it around."
Result: Defeated Bathurst St Pat's 46-10
Clay Priest says: "The last few weeks our starts have been a bit of a killer for us. The first 10 to 15 minutes we've been staying in games but finding it hard to get rolling. I thought we achieved that a little bit better this week. To put on points like we have been though, it's unreal.
"I'm pretty happy with the team we've got at the moment. Touch wood, we've got no injuries at the minute and I've got a few blokes coming back so that'll make things hard come finals time - if we get there - to pick a 17.
"It's a really good, healthy club at the moment. I'm looking forward to what's to come."
Result: Lost to Mudgee 46-10
Chris Osborne says: "The boys need to look at themselves and what they want to achieve this year.
"I'd just really like to get a full side on the paddock. Each week we're making changes either because of injuries or suspensions."
Result: Defeated Macquarie Raiders 36-28
Justin Toomey-White says: "Happy to be back in the winning circle. It wasn't the prettiest but it was a win.
"We have had to make a few positional changes so players are just getting used to them. It's a big week of training to get ready for a big game against Oragne CYMS."
Result: Lost to Wellington Cowboys 36-28
Jack Kavanagh says: "It's always hard playing Wellington at Wellington. We had a bit of a slow start and went in even at half-time.
"In the second half we would have been lucky to have five sets in 40 minutes. We were heavily penalised and no team can win a game when you don't have the ball.
"Ash Widders scored a hat-trick for us and has been a good pick up."
Result: Defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 32-18
Jack Buchanan says: "Full credit to the young Lithgow side as they didn't stop competing for 80 minutes and it was a real arm wrestle for long parts of that game.
"I challenged the team a lot more defensively this week and in the small one per cent areas and I think the 18-0 half time score showed we did that well.
"We had a little lapse of about 15-20 minutes after half time, Lithgow had come out fast and ready to play and we didn't match them. We need to be better there."
Result: Lost to Orange CYMS 32-18
Pete Morris says: "CYMS are a very good side but I feel we certainly competed with them yesterday.
"We scored three great tries but penalties late in the tackle count hurt us."
