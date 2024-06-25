Police pursuit: weapons found after ute loses control and crashes into fence

A samurai sword, a machete and a kitchen blade were found in a ute that crashed into a fence after a police pursuit in the Dubbo CBD.
Blair Wayne Macdonald, 38, of Fitzroy Street Dubbo, pleaded guilty to police pursuit not stop drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order and posses or use prohibited weapon without permit in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
Documents tendered to the court state on Monday, April 29, at 9.10am police were conducting patrols around Dubbo when they saw a black Mitsubishi Triton travelling along Bunglegumbie Road.
As police had been in a recent pursuit with the ute, they knew it may engage in a pursuit, so they followed from a distance and told other police vehicles about what they were doing.
When Macdonald turned the ute onto Wingewarra Street and saw another fully-marked police car, he accelerated harshly.
The police activated all warning devices to initiate a pursuit.
After a pursuit through the CBD, Macdonald attempted to make a left turn onto Macquarie Street where he tried to avoid a blue utility leaving the car park of Service NSW.
The ute lost control clipping the front bumper of a parked car and drove through a fence in a vacant property.
Macdonald was then seen by police leaving the driver seat while his passenger stayed inside the car.
Police chased Macdonald before catching him on Poplars Lane.
Macdonald was taken back to Dubbo Police Station where he was given legal advice.
Police who conducted a search of the ute found knuckle dusters, a 30 centimetre kitchen knife, a small blade wrapped in electrical tape, a samurai sword wrapped in clothes and a machete.
Macdonald will be sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on August 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.