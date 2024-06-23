'High-risk issue': Cable theft at Lithgow affects XPT train services

The Dubbo XPT was one of the services affected after cabling was stolen at Lithgow on the weekend.
Coaches had to be used on intercity and XPT services from the early hours of Sunday, June 23 until about 6pm.
Transport for NSW says the theft of "multiple types of cable" was discovered at around 3.30am on Sunday and "this vandalism led to multiple track failures, train communications failures and impacts to phone lines, local internet and other systems".
It says Sydney Trains technicians were able to reroute power by around 11am, and continued to work on communications cables to allow the line to reopen late Sunday afternoon.
The issue was resolved and services recommenced just before 6pm "after infrastructure teams rebuilt the cable relays", according to Transport for NSW.
It says coaches replaced services from Central to Lithgow on the Central to Bathurst service and the XPT to Dubbo couldn't pass through the Blue Mountains, so both inbound and outbound services were affected.
Transport for NSW says NSW Police are investigating the theft of what is described as about five metres of cabling.
Transport for NSW Secretary Josh Murray said it "is a high-risk issue for Transport and we work closely with NSW Police to deter and pursue criminal behaviour on the network, including handing over vision from our 13,000 CCTV cameras".
"Not only does theft like this severely inconvenience potentially thousands of passengers and staff, but given we operate a live electrical and rail environment, vandals are putting lives at risk - including their own," he said.
He said those charged may face a range of charges for interfering with the state's rail network, and face penalties of up to two years in jail, hefty fines, or both.
The Bathurst Bullet was affected by a "mechanical issue" in January this year and the service was disrupted for weeks in 2022 due to a landslip on the line.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
