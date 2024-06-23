After 'heart-wrenching' moment, Chapman and his side are looking more 'CYMS-like'

It's hard to imagine someone feeling miserable while travelling to the Sunshine Coast but that was the case for Jyie Chapman earlier this month.
He and Dubbo CYMS teammate Alex Bonham headed north for work and were unavailable for the Fishies' ill-fated Peter McDonald Premiership trip to Mudgee on Sunday, June 2.
CYMS produced one of the club's worst performances of the century that day and were handed a 68-6 belting by the Dragons.
"It was pretty heart-wrenching, actually," Chapman said.
"Me and 'Bono' were on the plane on the way to the Sunny Coast for work and we were updating the score on the app and it was pretty hard not being there with the boys at the end of the game. That was the worst thing."
Since returning to the side, Chapman has helped the Fishies bounce back with back-to-back wins.
After a 32-10 win over Bathurst St Pat's in round eight, Chapman and his teammates looked much more like the CYMS of old in a tough 26-12 win over the Parkes Spacemen on Sunday, June 23.
The renowned 'green wall' in defence was there for all to see as the Fishies shut down Parkes for much of the match and then three second-half tries secured their fifth win of the season.
"We've been a bit sloppy and not playing to our potential and a lot of people are saying we're not really CYMS-like, but we're trying to hit our straps," Chapman said.
"Defence-wise, I think we were (better) and that's what got us over the line. We showed up today and I think that's really what won us the game."
The match at Apex Oval wasn't without drama.
It started more than an hour late after Parkes youngster Greg Doyle suffered a horror broken leg early in the reserve grade match and required ambulance treatment at the ground.
In the second half of the main game, Bonham and Parkes' Jake Dooley - in his first game back for his junior club after signing late last week - were both sent off after a brief fight broke out.
The loss of the influential Bonham was a worry for CYMS, but they managed without him and scored two tries in the final 15 minutes to lock in the two points.
Playing as captain in place of the injured Jarryn Powyer, Chapman had a strong hand in both late tries. Firstly, he produced the type of crossfield run spectators have become accustomed to over the years and it led to a second try for fellow centre Clynton Edwards, while an offload in the final five minutes put winger Corey Drew over in the corner.
"Since I started playing football, you always back yourself and have a crack," Chapman, 32, said before laughing about his more senior status in the side.
"I can't do the try-scoring thing no more, I'm trying to get those assists. I tell the boys getting the assists these days is better than getting a try.
"That's what I'm working on these days. I don't think I've got too many tries left in me."
Sunday marked the first time this season CYMS had beaten a side previously above them on the ladder, and the team song was belted out with plenty of gusto.
The result moved the Fishies into a share of fourth spot on the ladder with Parkes and four points off competition leaders Mudgee.
The loss was a tough one for Parkes to take after the two sides were evenly-matched for long periods.
Frustrated captain-coach Chad Porter, back after two weeks out with a hamstring injury, said his players needed to improve their attitude if they're to match it with the top few teams in the competition.
"Our discipline and our effort areas, they were just better than us in those areas," he said.
"We were definitely in it. I thought in the first half, even though we went in behind, we were on top there and I felt like we could out-grind them.
"In the second half it was back-and-forth a bit but then they ended up running away in the end and they were just better than us."
