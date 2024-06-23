A new community hub to 'help close the gap'

To start the week off Sarah Falson has spoken to Indigenous man Robert Wiley about an Aboriginal community hub and plant nursery to be constructed in Brocklehurst which will also help tackle crime.
Mr Riley said the space would "help close the gap" and allow Aboriginal people to "come together, do some healing, learn about culture" and provide room for the older generation to teach the younger generation.
Most of you will have heard of the organisation WIRES (Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service). If not, WIRES is a non-profit organisation providing rescue and rehabilitation for all native Australian animals.
Last week our office received a call from WIRES where they explained they were in dire need of volunteers in the Dubbo and Far West region.
Deputy editor Orlander Ruming spoke with volunteer Janine Troth about why she loves volunteering for WIRES, her favourite animals to care for and why other people should volunteer.
Sports journalist Nick Guthrie brought us the news that a volunteer at Orange CYMS has been handed a month-long ban from all rugby league activity following an investigation into a melee at Wade Park last month.
Have a great week!
Ciara Bastow
Journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.