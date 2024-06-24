'Been flying under the radar': Milne and young Spacies announce themselves as contenders

The Parkes Spacemen made the rest of the Tom Nelson Premiership take notice on Sunday as they produced a scintillating attacking performance against Dubbo CYMS.
CYMS went into the match at Apex Oval at the top of the under 18s ladder, but an exciting batch of Parkes produced a blistering first-half effort and raced out to a 26-6 lead.
The Fishies rallied in the second half but it wasn't enough as the Spacemen ran out 36-22 winners.
The halves pairing of Ryan Goodsell and Jack Milne shone throughout the 60 minutes, with the pair proving why they've played plenty of first grade this season.
"That brings a bit of confidence heading into the back-end of the season," five-eighth Milne said.
"I think we've been flying under the radar a bit this year and we've surprised some teams and got some wins against the top teams."
Milne and Goodsell are a big reason behind that and the talented pair had their fingerprints all over Sunday's performance.
Milne's left-footed kicking and Goodsell's right-foot kept CYMS on the back foot while the strong running games of the pair created a number of opportunities.
The outside backs also thrived on their work, with speedy centre Sonny MacGregor scoring a long-range double while fullback Triston Ross also caught the eye, with one kick back back infield to set-up a Goodsell try a particular highlight.
It wasn't just the backs, as back-rowers Ollie Thomas and Zane Saunders proved a handful.
"We've all been playing for a couple of years and it's good. We're really starting to get," Milne said.
Goodsell got a taste of first grade last year and has been a regular in the Peter McDonald Premiership lineup this season, with a hat-trick in a win over Orange CYMS last month a personal highlight.
That match was also special for Milne as it marked his first grade debut.
"It's been good. I'm really enjoying it," he said.
Parkes remains fifth on the ladder after the win but is just two points off competition leaders Orange Hawks.
Hawks defeated Bathurst Panthers on Sunday to leapfrog CYMS into top spot.
CYMS captain Charlie Bonham lamented his side's "pretty ordinary" edge defence, with a number of Parkes tries being scored or created out wide.
"But that's something we can fix up pretty easy," Bonham said.
"We gave them too many easy tries and then it was too hard to claw our way back.
"It's more a learning curve than anything. I think we'll bounce back from this pretty well and we'll be all set ready to go next week."
Hawks sits on 15 points while CYMS is one point back and Parkes, Forbes and Orange CYMS are all a further point back to round out the top five. Lithgow is on 12 points and Macquarie and Bathurst St Pat's complete the top eight with 10 points each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.