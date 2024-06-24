Man drunkenly crashes car into signs on Fitzroy Street before fleeing scene

A man has fled from police after crashing his car into numerous signs along Fitzroy Street.
Ananda Mahendran, 33, of Gipps Street Dubbo, pleaded guilty to drive with middle range PCA in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
Documents tendered to the court state on Saturday, April 28, 2024 at 3.10am Mahendran was driving along Fitzroy Street when he left the road and collided with street signs before coming to a stop at the intersection of Belmore Street.
Mahendran left the car and began walking along Belmore Street before being stopped by police.
Police told Mahendran he was being stopped because he had been involved in a car crash.
Mahendran told the police he had drunk two beers at a friend's house earlier in the night.
Police conducted a breath test and Mahendran recorded a positive reading of 0.191.
Mahendran was placed under arrest and taken back to Dubbo Police Station for a further breath analysis.
Following a 15 minute observation period, Mahendran took a secondary breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.142.
Mahendran told the officers he had two beers and had not eaten any food that day.
Mahendran's licence was immediately suspended.
Mahendran's solicitor Thomas Eckersley told the court despite his client coming to Australia in 2013 he still had an international licence.
"He has been driving in Australia for nine years and this is his first offence," Mr Eckersley said.
"He has a strong need for a licence because he works two jobs and financially supports his family in India."
Mr Eckersley told the court that his client had worked a 13 hour day, hadn't eaten and had a couple of drinks while hanging out with friends.
"He is working on his citizen application and doesn't want this to affect future work he may try to attain in Australia," Mr Eckersley said.
Police prosecutor sergeant Adam Corrigan told the court that drink driving was prevalent in Dubbo and this particular matter was brought to attention because it was a collision.
"There needs to be a deterrent to stop this from happening in the community," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told Mahendran he understood it was his first offence but he would still need to be convicted.
"It appears you lost control of the vehicle and have had a collision, you've then left the vehicle and were found by police sometime after," he said.
"This does not offer you the favour of a non conviction."
Mahendran was disqualified from driving for three months, fined $500 and will have to implement an interlock device for 12 months.
