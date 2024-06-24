Gel blaster found beside man's spa despite having firearm prohibition order

A Cobar man who was placed on a firearm prohibitions order was caught with a gel blaster beside his spa.
Matthew Lumber, 38, pleaded guilty to possess unauthorised prohibited firearm and firearm found at premises subject to prohibition order at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
Court documents state that on February 17, 2024 Lumber was served a firearm and weapon prohibition order, outlining his restrictions and responsibilities under the legislation.
At 9.33am on Monday, June 6, 2024 police went to his home in Cobar and executed a firearms prohibition order search.
Police searched the spa house in the rear yard and found a box next to the spa at the rear of the building. In the box was a gel blaster style firearm with a missing stock and detachable magazine.
Police showed Lumber the gun and asked him some questions about it.
"I knew it was in the box, I held it at the back of the gun and put it back in the box," Lumber told the police.
Lumber also told them the last time he saw the weapon was "about a month ago".
The firearm and magazine was seized and placed into exhibit bags.
Due to Lumber making confessions about the firearm, police paused the search and read him his rights.
Once this was complete police began the recording again and asked Lumber about his knowledge of the gun, to which he said, "I know what a gun looks like, but I didn't know what that was".
At 10.09am the firearm prohibition order was completed and the house was left in the care of Lumber's girlfriend.
Due to the serious nature of the offence and that Lumber was on bail to be of good behaviour and he was breaching this condition, he was arrested and taken to Cobar Police Station.
He declined to be interviewed.
Police request that an order be made for the firearm and magazine to be destroyed.
Lumber, who was in Wellington Correctional Facility, will be sentenced in Cobar Local Court on July 24.
