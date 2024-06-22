Orange CYMS volunteer banned from 'all rugby league activities' after derby melee

A volunteer at Orange CYMS has been handed a month-long ban from all rugby league activity following an investigation into a melee at Wade Park last month.
The under 18s derby clash between CYMS and Hawks on Sunday, May 26 finished in fiery circumstances as push and shove broke out on the sideline following the full-time siren.
Four Orange CYMS players were previously each handed four-week bans for their involvement while one Orange Hawks player received a two-week suspension.
Orange CYMS coach Ryan Prevett was also handed a two-week suspension for entering the field of play without permission.
Orange CYMS volunteer Dom Westgeest has now also been handed a four-week ban for his involvement in the melee.
A former junior coach at CYMS, Westgeest faced a code of conduct hearing after being hit with a charge of 'enter the field of play of playing area during the course of a match without the prior approval of the ground manager appointed by the home club and/or league'.
He was found guilty and was handed a four-week suspension from all rugby league activities and received a four-week suspended penalty for 12 months.
The only Peter McDonald Premiership player who received a ban in the past week was Wellington enforcer Seaun Stanley Jr.
Stanley took the early guilty plea following a grade one striking (elbow) charge after last round's loss to Mudgee.
Stanley misses the Cowboys' home meeting with Macquarie on Sunday, June 23, but is due to be back for the round 10 trip to take on Orange CYMS.
Former NRL player and regular centre Blake Ferguson has been named in the back-row in place of Stanley Jr for the Raiders match.
