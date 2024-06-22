Whillock holds his nerve to help Roos bounce back in one-point thriller

It was one of the easiest shots at goal Billy Whillock will take all the season, but the rising star of the Dubbo Roos knew he couldn't take anything for granted.
With roughly two minutes left in Saturday's Blowes Clothing Cup clash at No. 1 Oval and his side down by two points, Whillock lined up a penalty goal attempt from less than 10m out and almost right in front of the sticks.
"There's every chance of missing it," the 19-year-old said post-game.
"But I kept a cool head and knocked it over. You've just got to walk it out, stay cool and knock it over."
Whillock's successful penalty made it 27-26 in favour of the hosts and that was how it finished.
The moment capped a memorable couple of weeks for the 19-year-old fullback.
Having impressed while representing Central West at the country championships over the long weekend, Whillock earned selection in the NSW Country colts squad for the first time in his young career.
He put the achievement down to the lessons he's learned during his first full season of top grade rugby at the Roos.
"The experience coming from first grade definitely helped a lot when I was playing those colts boys," he said.
"I just felt like I had all the time in the world against those younger fellas."
Saturday's performance from the Roos was far from perfect, but it was a step in the right direction.
The Dubbo side went into Saturday last on the ladder and still smarting from a 92-14 drubbing at the hands of the unbeaten Bathurst Bulldogs a week prior.
Against Cowra, the Roos led 17-7 at half-time and then 24-7 soon after, but the Eagles rallied and led inside the final five minutes, only for Whillock to then decide it.
"We had a lot more structure going into the game and the boys were there through the week, which definitely helped," Whillock said.
"We had a full squad at training on Thursday and that was where we lifted and then we just brought that into the game."
As has been the case for the Roos in recent years, injuries have severely impacted the first grade's side ability to create any momentum.
Key players have been in and out all season but on Saturday scrumhalf, captain and co-coach Tom Koerstz was back while Moa Kavaefiafi made his first appearance on the wing, and NSW Country senior representative Tim Beach was at his hard-running best in the centres.
"Just the experience they bring," Whillock said.
"They keep it calm and just and running off them, I can just keep a cool head and play my footy."
Whillock has grown into his role this season and there's clearly improvement to see in his game from the opening round of the season through to Saturday.
His in-game kicking has become a key aspect of the Roos' play and while he's far from the biggest body on the field, he's not afraid to take the line on at times.
"It's been a bloody good experience playing with them older boys," he said.
"It's just lifting my game as I go each week and I'm slowly getting there.
"I was definitely looking to play first grade the whole year and lift my game as a player ... I've learnt a lot."
Despite recording just their third win of the season on Saturday, the belief remains within the Roos.
Bulldogs, Forbes and Orange Emus appear a clear top three but Dubbo, Cowra and Orange City are locked in a three-way battle for the all-important fourth spot.
"We've just got to keep getting everyone to training like we did this week and we've got to lift and bring it to every game," Whillock said.
For Cowra coach Col Kilby, Saturday's loss was a familiar feeling.
The Eagles have matched most sides in the competition for long periods but still have just the two wins to show for it.
"There were patches there but I thought we were pretty flat," the coach said.
"We've been good for a couple of weeks but that was a step back in terms of energy and what we've been delivering."
