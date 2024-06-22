Why this late signing for Spacemen boosts premiership hopes in two grade

The Parkes Spacemen have welcomed back former premiership winner Jake Dooley with open arms.
A Parkes and Western Rams junior, Dooley has returned home after securing a release from Wagga club Kangaroos prior to the June 30 deadline.
The outside back could run out for the Spacemen as soon as soon as this weekend, with Parkes headed to Dubbo on Sunday, June 23 to take on CYMS.
Dooley was back in Wagga this season after playing for Parkes in 2023. His last campaign was cut short by a horror broken leg suffered during the annual Peter McDonald Premiership long weekend match against Forbes and Kangaroos said ongoing issues with the injury were part of the reason his release was granted.
Regardless of any injury concerns, Parkes captain-coach Chad Porter is excited for Dooley's return and believes it will also have an impact outside of first grade.
"He's an older fella and he's got plenty of experience," Porter said of the 31-year-old.
"He's a quality player and he can cover everywhere for us as well, which is good.
"I've been using a fair few of the under 18 boys and I don't want to wear them out too much. Ryan (Goodsell) and Jack Milne, they're only young fellas and they've been doing a massive job for us but I don't want to ruin the under 18s for them.
"I don't want them to come up and get injured because I think they've got a good chance of winning as well. I reckon they will go deep into the competition."
The Spacemen's under 18s side is fifth on the ladder roughly halfway through the regular season.
The first grade outfit is one of three sides sitting on 12 points, two behind competition leaders Mudgee on the PMP ladder.
While the backline has impressed this season - new centres Tui Pompey and Fio Faingaa have slotted in seamlessly - Dooley provides a welcome boost to the side's depth.
He's largely played at fullback previously - he was the leading try-scorer in Group 9 from that position in 2019 - but he is comfortable elsewhere.
Porter said he's received positive updates from Dooley regarding his leg and its current reliability, but there were numerous concerns at Kangaroos.
Dooley had missed the past three games in Group 9 because of issues with his leg.
"He's just not where we need him to be for this year," Kangaroos president Peter Hurst said.
"Nathan (Rose, Kangaroos captain-coach) had a good yarn with him to see where he's at and what he's up to and he's struggling with a lot of pain.
"He's got stress fractures surrounding it as well."
Regardless of the impact on the field, Dooley is an experienced figure who is expected to support the captain-coach alongside the likes of Jake Porter and Sam Dwyer.
"He'll give me some ideas as well," Porter said.
"He'll have some different ideas to me and we'll work a few things together and it will make my job easier.
"His brother is here too, Riley Scott, so it will be good to link up with him and play with him again."
Dooley's injury was one of the worst seen in the PMP last season. The match at Pioneer Oval was stopped for roughly 45 minutes while he was treated and then taken from the ground via ambulance.
He was tipped by many to retire, but has now returned home to finish things on his own terms.
"I think came came back up here on the June long weekend against Parkes (this year) and I think he thought he wouldn't mind coming back with the boys," Porter said.
"He spoke about it and said it was a bad way to go out, so hopefully, touch wood, he gets through the rest of the season."
