A call to all Australians to keep the fires of solidarity burning

NAIDOC Week celebrates the rich cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians. Picture Shutterstock

Consider NAIDOC Week your invitation to stand in solidarity.

With the theme "Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud", it's a time to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

"The resilience of mob, our shared experiences, collective memories and kinship is a source of tremendous pride," National NAIDOC Committee co-chair Aunty Lynette (Dr) Riley said.

"This year's theme is a clarion call to continued unity and solidarity for all Australians to come together and celebrate."

It invites us all to listen to, learn from, and engage with Indigenous peoples' stories, traditions, and contributions. So, how can you show your support?

Community events

Thanks to the opening of grants, the Albanese government has made it easier for local communities and organisations to celebrate this year's NAIDOC Week.

"I'm pleased to announce the Commonwealth is investing $1.7 million to support NAIDOC Week activities that bring Australians together to celebrate the oldest living culture in the world," Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said.

From tours and experiences to workshops, talks, performances, and even sports, local First Nations businesses, creatives, educators, and individuals will seize the week to showcase their talents and share their knowledge.

Visit naidoc.org.au or your local council website to see what's happening near you.

Personal reflection

There are many things you can do in your day-to-day life to educate yourself about Indigenous history and culture and amplify the long-silenced voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC Week is a time to make a more conscious effort to;

Read a book by a First Nations author

Listen to podcasts or music by First Nations artists

Watch a movie or television show made by a First Nations filmmaker

Make a purchase from a First Nations business where profits go to First Nations makers

Follow First Nations' social media accounts and share their content

Engage with local Traditional Owners and your local Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community

Use the AIATSIS Map of Indigenous Australia to find out what Country you are on

NAIDOC Week, which began in 1975, is held nationwide from July 7-14.