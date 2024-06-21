Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Mother wins award after personal tragedy

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
June 21 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After collecting an award in Sydney last week, Kim Barrett has spoken to Sarah Falson about her extraordinary pathway to employment after the tragic loss of her sever-year-old son.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Editor, Daily Liberal

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.