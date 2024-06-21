Mother wins award after personal tragedy

After collecting an award in Sydney last week, Kim Barrett has spoken to Sarah Falson about her extraordinary pathway to employment after the tragic loss of her sever-year-old son.
With the Dubbo branch of WIRES in desperate need of volunteers to care for wildlife, Orlander Ruming has spoken with Janine Troth, who has been a volunteer with them for five years.
Nuclear is a hot topic in politics, and Allison Hore has the latest on the debate, as the Premier took aim at comments from Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.
In sport, Nick Guthrie has all the details as we look forward to the round 9 matches in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Enjoy reading and have a great weekend.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
