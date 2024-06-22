Sometimes we find news stories very close to home.
This week we shared the story of cancer survivor Lisa Duce who spoke about her battle with bowel cancer.
Lisa works in our office in Dubbo. Along with the Daily Liberal staff we have staff members for other ACM products.
Lisa works for our agricultural division.
She shared her story with deputy editor Orlander Ruming to coincide with Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.
The story takes you through Lisa's journey, from first noticing the symptoms, raising them with a GP, and the cancer treatment that followed.
Just reading the story, it highlights some concerning stats. Bowel Cancer Australia says the disease kills 103 Australians every week. But it's one of the most treatable types of cancer when detected early.
Six million Australians aged between 50 and 74-years-old were invited to participate in the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program in 2022. However, only 40 per cent took part.
It was a scary statistic, Lisa said, especially knowing how easy the testing is.
In the Dubbo local government area the statistics are even worse. Screening rates are 10 per cent lower than the Australian average.
To support the fundraiser we had an afternoon tea in the Daily Liberal office and many of the team donated to support Lisa's goal to raise $700 for Bowel Cancer Australia.
I'm sure Lisa would not mind me sharing the words she said to the team here after we had supported her fundraising efforts: "Remember team, any symptoms at all..... please get checked out and make sure you advocate for yourself! You are never too young for this horrid disease!"
You too can support Lisa's fundraising efforts at https://bcaawarenessmonth.gofundraise.com.au/page/Lisa-92294674.
Thanks for reading and enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
