'Cares deeply': From city-minded uni student to embracing country pharmacy

When Lisa Gibson was accepted into a Sydney university, she said goodbye to her parents and told them she was never coming back.
She was off to study pharmacy, and planned to live her life in the big city and start a career there.
Then, one university holidays, she came home for a visit.
"I needed help with an assignment and I came to my closest pharmacy which was Orana Mall Pharmacy and I asked Simon [Blacker] the pharmacist for help with my uni assignment," she told the Daily Liberal.
"He said oh you're a pharmacy student and are you interested in doing your registration here? I said no, I'm living in and loving Sydney and don't want to come back."
But, as university students do, she got to the end of her degree and was running short of cash, so she decided to do her registration year in Dubbo after all.
"I've been here ever since," she laughed.
Working as a pharmacist in the country is different to the work she did in the city. In Sydney, she didn't see familiar faces every day while in Dubbo, she serves people she's known for years.
"I love how over the years I've been building relationships with people," Ms Gibson said.
"You might first meet someone when they are pregnant and you're with them through the early years of the baby and children going through school and growing up.
"Then people as they age get diagnosed with different conditions, and you're helping and supporting them throughout the years.
"We also do patients as they transition into aged care, we look after them there as well. It's quite nice we can offer a service from the beginning to palliative care - we can support them and their family through different challenges and their journey through life."
Ms Gibson is now the owner and pharmacist in charge at Orana Mall Pharmacy. She is also a diabetes educator and founder of the in-store sleep apnoea clinic.
She said one of the biggest challenges with her job was supporting patients during the current shortage of health professionals. Pharmacies like the one at Orana Mall now provide an expanded range of services so patients with uncomplicated concerns don't use up emergency unit resources.
This includes servicing patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infections, providing travel vaccinations and diagnosing and treating sleep disorders.
Ms Gibson is proud of the sleep apnoea clinic, and claimed there was "nothing else like that within our region".
Pharmacy co-owner, Simon Blacker, said Ms Gibson was destined to be an integral part of the Dubbo community.
"I do recall the first day I met Lisa and from that first chat, I could see a bright, young, motivated student who was a local, and who would be an asset to our team," Mr Blacker said.
"Over the coming years, this proved to be the case, with her intellect, work ethic, and commitment to her profession and community pharmacy being strong attributes. Most importantly, she cared deeply about helping patients to the best of her ability."
