Medical students host super cute hospital at local kindergarten

For many children, seeing the doctor can be a scary experience. But these medical students are hoping to change that.
On Thursday, June 20, students from the Sydney School of Rural Health in Dubbo hosted their annual teddy bear hospital at Dubbo North Public School.
Ten students from the university ran fun activities for the school's kindergarten students to help them feel more comfortable around medical professionals.
"It helps [the kids] to understand the benefit of having a healthy lifestyle and interacting with the medical students who are acting as doctors takes away what they call 'white coat anxiety'," School of Rural Health manager Kim O'Connor said.
"It gets kids thinking that going to the doctor or the dentist is actually not a terrifying experience and it helps them see that it's actually beneficial."
Kindergarteners brought along their teddy bears or favourite stuffed animals to act as the patients and get a check up or bandages.
"[The kids] got to also use some of the equipment like the otoscope to look in the teddy bear's ears... it's all very safe and fun and it helps take any mystery out of going to the doctor," Ms O'Connor said.
The School of Rural Health began running teddy bear hospitals back in 2013.
Ms O'Connor said the idea came from local paediatricians who thought it would be good for the future doctors to interact with younger children outside the hospital setting.
"We've been running this program at North primary now for a few years because it's our local primary school," Ms O'Connor said.
"They really appreciate us coming down, every kindergarten group gets to experience this workshop."
As well as health check ups for their teddies, kindergarteners learned about healthy eating, exercise, tooth brushing and hand washing.
"Kids get to try some fruit and vegetables that perhaps they might not normally have at home," Ms O'Connor said.
"And then the kids get to take home a little bag of goodies as well... They get a new toothbrush and some toothpaste and some pencils and colouring in.
"Everyone gets a kick out of it, it's a good activity for us to be doing as a medical school."
