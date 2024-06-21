Nats party split like an atom on nuclear in the central west

Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders has been slammed by the Premier over comments he made about storing toxic radioactive waste.
The debate around nuclear energy has been heating up in parliament since federal opposition leader Peter Dutton announced a plan to transform seven coal-fired power stations into nuclear, including one in the central west.
But NSW premier Chris Minns told question time on Thursday he has no plans to lift the state's ban on nuclear energy and slammed the NSW opposition for their lack of a clear position on the issue.
"[Liberal leader Mark Speakman] said, 'Well, the first time we heard of these sites was yesterday, and I look forward to much more detail," Mr Minns said.
"He does not need any more detail. The sites have been nominated. That is it; they are going ahead. Is he for it or against it?
"He has got division in his own party so today is the day to stand up and have his say. Clearly he is not calling the shots; he is not the brains of the operation."
He said Mr Saunders - leader of the Nationals - was also less than clear on his position.
Speaking on an ABC radio show in Sydney in May, Mr Saunders said small-scale modular nuclear reactors are "one of the things that can definitely be looked at" and suggested the waste can be stored on-site "for many years".
Asked by presenter Sarah McDonald if he believes nuclear waste should be stored on site in areas like Lithgow and the Upper Hunter, he said radioactive material is "everywhere".
"Look, when you go to the beach you've got exposure to radioactivity on the sand. You've got it in rock. You've got it in material. It's everywhere," Ms Saunders said.
Mr Minns questioned the comment.
"Who is the brains of the operation? Who is really pulling the strings," he said.
"The member for Dubbo sorts it out; he gives us the answer. He says, 'look, just listen to what Barnaby Joyce has been saying'. Professor Joyce is on the case."
Asked by the Daily Liberal in May to clarify his stance on nuclear power, Mr Saunders said governments need to be open minded about different solutions to the energy crisis as fossil fuel is phased out.
The questions came following Mr Saunders' parliamentary study tour to Europe which included visits to a number of nuclear power stations.
"I have always been very open about the need to investigate alternate technologies as part of our energy future," he said.
"We are arriving at a pressure point where energy prices are going up and reliability is going down, and it simply doesn't make sense to rule anything out.
"A responsible government should have all options on the table because that is the only way we are going to secure affordable, reliable and clean energy - and that is what our community wants and needs."
But some in the party room are more sceptical about Dutton's proposal. Nationals' member for Bathurst Paul Toole said on Wednesday the plan for nuclear in Lithgow "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers".
"I'll be writing to Peter Dutton and inviting him to Lithgow to speak to the community directly, as they will be most affected by this proposed plan," he said.
"I am asking Mr Dutton to provide further details rather than leave the residents of Lithgow in the dark."
