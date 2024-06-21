Is this the first in a flurry of late signings?

It's reporter Nick Guthrie here with you for another edition of FootyHQ.
Everyone loves a big signing. A lot of our most-read stories, even in the summer months, are new faces arriving out west or major moves between clubs.
The signing window for this season closes in just over a week, on June 30, and there has certainly been plenty of rumours about late additions across the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Some recruitment agencies have been posting on social media, stating they've got clubs willing to pay up to $1000 or even more per game for the rest of the season.
One player who does look set to return to the PMP is Jake Dooley.
After time away in the Wagga and Newcastle competitions, Dooley returned to his junior club, the Parkes Spacemen, last season. A nasty broken leg cut his season short and he then returned to the Riverina for 2024.
While reports from Wagga say he hasn't been at his blistering best after last year's broken leg, he's a former Group 11 premiership winner and his experience could be invaluable for a Parkes side which has a real shot at glory this season.
Keep your eyes peeled for the Dooley story appearing on our websites and we'll be sure to bring you news of any more major deals in the next week, as well.
Elsewhere this week, we dished out our PMP mid-season report cards while we brought you news of some potentially impactful signings in the Woodbridge Cup.
Don't forget, if you want to keep up with the PMP news and get live updates during the weekend's games, the Western Insiders is for you. It's our Whatsapp channel and you can find the link and details in the story below.
