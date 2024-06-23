'Closing the gap': Aboriginal hub, plant nursery will also tackle crime

An Aboriginal community hub and plant nursery to be constructed in Brocklehurst will also help tackle crime.
Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation will create the site to connect Aboriginal people to culture, and conduct youth programs focusing on education, employment, mental health and well-being.
The Maldanha Miyagan: Pathways Together program will redevelop a block of crown land at Brocklehurst to create a plant nursery with a focus on seed collection, propagation, cultural plant use and language.
The project will also include the development of a community hub with workshop spaces, a retail site and cafe.
Wiradjuri man Robert Riley, the not-for-profit organisation's founder, said it would be a safe space for the whole Aboriginal community.
Members would be able to learn about Aboriginal plant usage, and gain employment in the organisation's programs.
"Plants are very important to Aboriginal people for medicines, food, and tool and weapon making. The project will allow participants to be on Country learning how to collect seed then grow those seeds into plants," Mr Riley said.
The organisation also operates a native plant nursery in Dubbo, called iCan.
Mr Riley said the space would "help close the gap" and allow Aboriginal people to "come together, do some healing, learn about culture" and provide room for the older generation to teach the younger generation.
"All the activities will be based around tackling some of the current negative statistics in our community, and hopefully we will solve a lot of those problems our way," Mr Riley told the Daily Liberal.
He said there was "a lot of incarceration" in western NSW through traffic violations and vehicle infringements, and the hub would host a workshop where community members would learn about motor vehicles and maintenance, taught by "qualified Aboriginal people for anyone who wants to learn".
The site will also boast a tennis court, a basketball court and cricket nets, giving young people the opportunity to try or play sports on the weekends for free.
Mr Riley said stage one would include fixing up an old shed on the site where the organisation can run its men's group, which would move from Dubbo.
"It's about coming together and being there for one another. A lot of the people are in professional positions and there isn't a whole lot of well-being assistance available," he said.
"It's a place where we can do all that for ourselves by ourselves."
Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation recently obtained a $239,000 sum from the Community and Place - Closing the Gap 2023-2024 grant from Aboriginal Affairs NSW, which is will use for stage one.
They hope to garner further grants for other stages of the project, which they anticipate will take three years to complete.
By the end of 2024, they hope to have the men's shed, tennis courts, crickets nets and some of the school and youth programs up and running.
