Desperate need for volunteers as local calls for WIRES continue to rise

From wombats stuck in backyards to turtles with hooks on their mouths and micro bats looking for a place to keep warm, Janine Troth has seen it all.
Ms Troth from Parkes is a volunteer with WIRES. She's part of the Dubbo branch which covers from Lightning Ridge in the north to Wilcannia in the west, down to Condobolin and east to Dunedoo.
It's been five years since she started volunteering with the country's largest wildlife rescue organisation.
It started when she was working as a police officer in Forbes and got a call about a flying fox that needed to be euthanised. When Ms Troth turned up to help, the man was horrified to think it would be killed and instead they worked together to release it from the barbed wire with minimal damage.
A WIRES carer came to look after the flying fox and that day when she finished work, Ms Troth looked up how to join the organisation and ended up applying.
Since then she's dealt with an exhaustive list of animals - too many to count, she said.
She's currently caring for three young joeys that she bottle feeds three times a day. They will spend about six months at Ms Troth's house. Once they get to about 6.5 to seven kilograms they'll be taken to a pre-release yard to get dehumanised before they're released back into the wild.
Ducks are one of Ms Troth's favourite animals to look after.
"All their behaviours are instinctive. They haven't got their mother but they just know what to do. I love watching them... I built a little pond down the back that they swim in and they ran around the yard flapping and then one day they just fly away, and that's it," she said.
Microbats are another favourite. Ms Troth is the only person in the area who's able to look after them.
"People always say the bees are important and the birds are important, but bats are way more important. They've got such a bad rap. People really hate bats but they're beautiful little creatures," she said.
Ms Troth said once she started volunteering she couldn't stop.
The Dubbo branch is desperate for more volunteers. The 24/7 WIRES Wildlife Rescue office received 1700 calls for orphaned, injured and displaced animals last year. It's 150 more than 2022.
From December to May Ms Troth alone did 250,000 kilometres in travel as part of her volunteering duties.
"We're all volunteers, we're all doing this at our own expense and it really adds up," she said.
"Even if people didn't have the time to care for [the injured animals], if they're happy to go and pick them up and drop them off to one of us, that's such a big assistance."
WIRES is holding a Rescue and Immediate Care Course in Dubbo on Saturday, July 6.
Once finished, participants will become authorised wildlife carers who are legally able to assist with the rescue, rehabilitation and release of a number of native species.
For anyone who is hesitating about becoming a volunteer, Ms Troth suggested they just do the RICC course to learn what it's about.
"It's one of the most rewarding things I've done. Especially when you get to rescue animals that are vulnerable or endangered and you get to return it back to its home. It's an awesome feeling," she said.
For more information on the RICC course or volunteering for WIRES, go to wires.org.au/wildlifevolunteering.
