Graduates 'changing their lives' to break stigmas, offer much-needed support

Stevie Carr knows the importance of good mental health services.
"I've had lived experience and family, and our community really needs it," Ms Carr said.
It's an area she's very passionate about and on Thursday, June 20, she joined six others in graduating with a Certificate III in Primary Healthcare.
Ms Carr was part of the second cohort of Marathon Health's Aboriginal Wellness Worker program. It aims to close the gap on Indigenous mental health outcomes.
During the traineeship, the participants are employed by Marathon Health and gain on-the-job experience in communities across Western NSW.
"[Mental health support] is really, really needed, especially in our communities at the moment, especially with our males," Ms Carr said.
"There's a lot of shame and stigma around it. They don't talk as much as we would. I want to be that one person for someone to be able to talk to."
As part of the Aboriginal Wellness Worker program, Shardaisha Crawford spent time working at the women's refuge.
"It really opened up my eyes to see the women that come through there," she said.
Ms Crawford never envisioned completing her qualifications in Primary Healthcare. But she enjoyed working in the mental health and the domestic violence sectors.
"I previously worked in disability and I thought I'd stay there for the rest of my life because I love that work but now I'm in this area, I love it. It was a big change but I love where I'm at now," she said.
Despite the ups and downs, and the hurdles, Ms Carr said she was excited to get to the graduation. As well as a degree, she said she had also made some close friends which she would have for life.
Beau Butcher also graduated on Thursday.
Mr Butcher said he was "fresh out of high school" and when he saw the opportunity to work in mental health through the project he thought he would "have a crack at it".
He spent six months working at the men's refuge and another six at a youth accommodation centre.
"I've dealt with a lot of lived experience and I know a lot of people who could use some help so I want to get into a job where I can do that and enjoy doing that," he said.
As part of the initiative, Marathon Health is also developing the Youth Outreach Project. It will be a mental health service for young people in regional communities who don't have access to a headspace centre.
Youth Outreach Project program manager Brendan Cubby said the feedback from communities in Western NSW was that was very much needed.
He said there was "very limited access to mental health support".
However, the graduates from the Aboriginal Wellness Worker program will play an important role across Western NSW.
"These guys have shown a lot of enthusiasm and they've been really positive. Participating in this program, it's changing their lives. For some of them it's a first job, for some of them it's second or third or they're just getting back into the workforce," Mr Cubby said.
"These guys are trained up and they can take that back to the community and help people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.