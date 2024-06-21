Zoo marks World Giraffe Day with an exciting announcement

Up to six new giraffes could soon be born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
The Dubbo zoo made the announcement on Friday, June 21 in honour of World Giraffe Day.
It's believed six of the females in the giraffe breeding herd are pregnant.
There's no exact due date for the babies but keeper Glyn Avery said based on the keepers observations, they estimate the new babies will arrive from about September.
"We are now starting to see some of those physical changes you'd expect to see in the females, like mammary development and the size of their bellies, so that's really exciting," Mr Avery said.
Sixty calves have been welcomed at the zoo since 1990. They're seen as an insurance population for their wild counterparts in Africa, where giraffe numbers have declined by 40 per cent since the 1980s.
The numbers have dropped due to poaching, habitat loss and civil unrest.
There are only 115,000 now left in the wild.
Mr Avery said giraffes were victims of a "silent extinction".
"Giraffes are now extinct in seven African countries where they once roamed, which has left them very vulnerable," Mr Avery said.
"This just underscores the importance of our breeding programs, which can only run with the support of our guests."
Taronga has partnered with the Northern Rangeland Trust to sell Beads for Wildlife, an initiative that empowers women in Northern Kenya to earn a living through traditional skills, and reduces communities' reliance on livestock which compete with wildlife like giraffes for resources.
Taronga also supports rangers in the Biliqo-Bulesa conservancy of the NRT in Kenya; rangers who are on the frontline carrying out anti-poaching activities and wildlife monitoring.
Visitors to Taronga Western Plains Zoo can make a difference for species like giraffe simply by visiting the zoo, staying overnight, or buying a gift or encounter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.