Sewage water to be recycled in Dubbo

A new treatment facility will turn Dubbo's sewage water into something that can be used in construction and on parks.
Council reporter Orlander Ruming was there for the announcement yesterday, by Squadron Energy and Dubbo Regional Council.
Court reporter Allison Hore was at Dubbo Local Court where a greyhound trainer is facing 156 drugs charges. She has the latest on the case.
Meanwhile Ciara Bastow was also covering court this week, and has a story on a woman who tried to disguise herself in a silver wig and dark sunglasses as she used a stolen credit card to buy petrol and drinks.
In sport, Tom Barber caught up with 2016 Mudgee Dragons premiership player Camden Sutton, who has returned to the club this season after several years playing with Dunedoo. It's been a good season with the Dragons the premiership favourites.
Enjoy reading and have a great day.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
