Former greyhound trainer fronts court in uggs on 156 drug charges

A former greyhound trainer had a rather unusual outfit choice when he fronted a central west court on more than 100 drug charges.
Kenneth Gardoll, 66, was wearing a grey tracksuit and ugg boots when he appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, June 20, facing 156 charges - most relating to drug supply.
Gardoll - whose greyhounds regularly raced in Dubbo in 2006 and 2007 - was one of ten people arrested after police raided seven homes in Dubbo and Wellington in September 2023
In the raid officers seized four firearms, ice, MDMA, heroin, cannabis, mobile phones, cash, and two motorbikes.
Gardoll's wife Ann, 56, and other family members including Brendan Gardoll, 28, and Jordan Gardoll, 18, as well as close associates Kirk Millhouse, 30, and Gary Hinchcliff, 51, were also arrested and charged. All remain before the court.
Police allege Gardoll is the patriarch of the drug ring.
Among his long list of charges are dealing with proceeds of crime, possessing stolen goods and supplying drugs on a small and commercial scale.
He was also charged with leading a criminal group and participating in criminal group activities but these charges are set to be withdrawn.
Originally remanded in custody, Gardoll was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday, April 22, due to ailing health.
His barrister told the court Gardoll recently had a stroke and was blind in one eye and was suffering from hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney disease, asthma and hepatitis C.
Gardoll had been transferred from prison to hospital five times since his arrest.
Under his bail conditions he must abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs and not contact his wife or any other co-accused people in or outside his family.
Gardoll is yet to enter a plea on any of the charges.
He will next face the Dubbo Local Court on August 15, 2024.
