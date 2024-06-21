Club great returns, star fullbacks missing and Panthers shuffle the pack

Sunday, June 3
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Harry Ritchie, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Clynton Edwards, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Mitch Cleary, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jack Quinn, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Tom Stimpson, 11 Jaymn Cleary, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Sullivan Haycock, 16 Jarrod Spicer, 17 Jackson Bayliss, 18 Ratu Roko. Coach: Shawn Townsend
CYMS is largely unchanged from the side which beat St Pat's last weekend, with Western Rams outside back Ratu Roko making his return from injury via the bench the only change.
SPACEMEN: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 Malakai Folau, 3 Tuhi Pompey, 4 Fiohira Faingaa, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Aria Cerei, 8 Cody Crisp, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Nikola Sovatabua, 11 Riley Scott, 12 Brandon Paige, 13 Ponipate Komai; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Isileli Matalave, 16 Jake Hutchings, 17 Ryan Goodsell. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
Injured captain-coach Chad Porter remains sidelined while there are reportedly concerns around a number of other players due to illness and injuries. Changes are possible ahead of Sunday.
Jack Arrow Oval, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
ST PAT'S: 1 Ray Towney, 2 Lochlan Randall, 3 Caleb Wardman, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Cal Naden, 6 Cooper Neilsen, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Nic Booth, 9 Jack O'Neill, 10 Jack Mackey, 11 Luke Single, 12 Josh Belfanti, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Josh Hanrahan, 15 TBA, 16 Jake Anlezark, 17 TBA. Coach: Chris Osborne
Mitch Andrews is unavailable for the clash with the competition leaders, meaning Ray Towney stays at fullback. In a boost, Noah Griffiths returns from suspension at halfback. Matthew Beattie is also out, with Jackson Brien reverting to the centres after time recently in the back-row. Luke Single also moves from prop to the back-row.
DRAGONS: 1 Nathan Orr, 2 Ethan Pegus, 3 David West, 4 Camden Sutton, 5 Harry Hopkins, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Mana Dermott, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Zac Saddler, 11 Ryan O'Connor, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Billy Carberry, 15 Luke Moody, 16 Will Stockton, 17 James Goonrey. Player-coach: Clay Priest
Fullback Tom Lawson is out after a nasty head knock last weekend, with Nathan Orr taking the number one jersey. Luke Moody joins the bench in an otherwise unchanged side.
Kennard Park, Wellington
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
COWBOYS: 1 Mason Williams, 2 Jeff Lingwoodock, 3 Jordan Stanley, 4 Tyrone Tattersall, 5 Taylor Cubby, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Manassah Timu, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Blake Ferguson, 13 Nat Lindsay; Bench: 14 Jacob Wilson, 15 Jake Newman, 16 Logan Conn, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White
Changes aplenty. Regular fullback Tyrone Tattersall moves to the centres, with Mason Williams named at the back. Rylee Blackhall will be welcomed back after three weeks out due to suspension while Jeffrey Lingwoodock, Jordan Stanley, Taylor Cubby and Jacob Newman are also back in a much-needed boost to the Cowboys' depth.
RAIDERS: 1 Josateki Masibalavu, 2 Ash Widders, 3 Tyson Fuller, 4 Carl Raph, 5 Netava Naruma, 6 Kyjuan Crawford, 7 Jason Boney, 8 Johnny Mafiti, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Jack Kavanagh, 11 Jack Kempston, 12 Alex Ronayne, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jack Kavanagh
Injuries have hit the Raiders' backline. EJ Fernando and Filisione Pauta are out, with Josateki Masibalavu moving from wing to fullback and Carl Ralph recalled at centre. Johnny Mafiti starts at prop in place of Shaq Gordon while Kane McDermott starts after being named on the bench last week.
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
WORKIES: 1 Tom Large, 2 Riley Dukes, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Lachie Thompson, 5 Aaron Kelso, 6 Kaidyn Whittaker, 7 Eli Morris, 8 Tom Fraser, 9 Harry Bender, 10 Lachlan Large, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 Brad Osmotherly, 13 Luke Brown; Bench: 14 Jake Gale, 15 Hayden Rodham, 16 Kevin Large, 17 Travis Dukes. Coach: Pete Morris
The starting lineup is the same as the one which was beaten by just six points by Parkes last round. The one change is Jake Gale back on the bench in place of Blake Goldspink.
CYMS: 1 Jesse Buchan, 2 Ethan Kennedy, 3 Adam Stanford, 21 Marcel Ikonofo, 5 Liam Wilson, 6 Pat Williams, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Jack Buchanan, 9 Ryan Griffin, 10 Ethan McKellar, 11 Ethan Bereyne, 12 Dylan Kelly, 13 Rhys Draper; Bench: 14 Hayden Buesnel, 15 Angus Thompson, 16 Mitch Collins, 17 Anthony Redfern. Captain-coach: Jack Buchanan
Ethan Kennedy replaces Jayden Lee on the wing in the one change from last weekend's win over Macquarie.
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Hugh Corcoran, 3 Harry Wald, 4 Adam Hart, 5 Lochlan McLean, 6 Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill, 7 Jaydden Hoad, 8 Shayne Loie, 9 Billy Morgan, 10 Glen Maxwell, 11 Ethan Young, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Conor Vardanega; Bench: 14 Brodie Tarleton, 15 Mathew McKenna, 16 Brian Adam, 17 Te Riri Maxwell. Coach: Shane Rodney
Shane Rodney names an unchanged lineup from the one which suffered a heavy 34-point loss at Forbes last weekend. The Orange side remains at the foot of the ladder.
PANTHERS: 1 Nick Tilburg, 2 Evan Cafe, 3 Jackson Vallis, 4 Tieryn Toomey-White, 5 Callum Limon, 6 Dylan Miles, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Tom Lemmich, 10 Jed Betts, 11 McCoy White, 12 Brady Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Kalen Reweti, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jake Betts
Panthers weren't at their best in the win over Nyngan and Jake Betts has changed things. Nick Tillburg moves from five-eighth to fullback, forcing Callum Limon onto the wing while Haydn Edwards is out. Dylan Miles is back at five-eighth and Tom Lemmich moves from the back-row to hooker in place of Joe Bugg. McCoy White also goes from prop to back-row, with Dave Sellers promoted from the bench to start up front.
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
TIGERS: 1 Charlie Wykes, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terry Ryan, 5 Sam Simmons, 6 Jacob Neill, 7 Will Black, 8 Bill Quarmby, 9 Aidan Bermingham, 10 Vincent Leuluai, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Jackson Cox; Bench: 14 Cameron Bourke, 15 Braith Boyd, 16 TBC, 18 Harry Hammond. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi
Jak Jeffery is out after last round's narrow loss to Panthers, forcing Jacob Neill back to five-eighth from the front-row. Braith Boyd also returns on the bench.
MAGPIES: 1 Jack Smith, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Coopa Martin, 4 Tom Toohey, 5 Jordan Hartwig, 6 Tom Caldwell, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Tom Phillips, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Jack Hartwig, 11 Traie Merritt, 12 Ben Maguire, 13 Jake Haddrill; Bench: 14 Charlie Lennon, 15 Jake Grace, 16 Campbell Rubie, 17 David White, 18 Jake Stenhouse. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh
In a huge boost, premiership-winning captain Jake Grace returns from a knee injury via the bench. Jake Stenhouse drops off the bench in the only change from the team which beat Hawks 40-6 last round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.