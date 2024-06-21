Club great returns, star fullbacks missing and Panthers shuffle the pack

Panthers weren't at their best in the win over Nyngan and Jake Betts has changed things. Nick Tillburg moves from five-eighth to fullback, forcing Callum Limon onto the wing while Haydn Edwards is out. Dylan Miles is back at five-eighth and Tom Lemmich moves from the back-row to hooker in place of Joe Bugg. McCoy White also goes from prop to back-row, with Dave Sellers promoted from the bench to start up front.