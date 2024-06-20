Daily Liberal
Wig and sunglasses not enough to disguise woman using stolen bank card

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 21 2024 - 6:00am
A 34-year-old woman has tried to disguise herself in a silver wig and dark sunglasses as she uses a stolen credit card to buy petrol and drinks.

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

