Why sewage water will soon be used on our parks and sporting fields

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
June 20 2024 - 1:28pm
An advanced treatment facility will turn Dubbo's sewage water into something that can be used in construction and on parks.

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

