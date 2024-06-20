Why sewage water will soon be used on our parks and sporting fields

An advanced treatment facility will turn Dubbo's sewage water into something that can be used in construction and on parks.
Squadron Energy is constructing a $3.6 million advanced wastewater treatment facility at the Dubbo Sewerage Treatment Plant. It will be capable of treating up to 700 megalitres of water per year.
Initially, the treated water from the facility will be used at Squadron's Uungula Wind Farm and Spicers Creek Wind Farm.
The company's chairman Jason Willoughby said it would be used for a number of construction activities in the next three to five years, like dust suppression and for mixing into concrete that's used for the foundations that go into the turbine's bases.
Squadron will use 240 megalitres of the water, leaving the rest for Dubbo Regional Council. Then once the construction phase is over, the council will be able to use all 700 megalitres.
"The wastewater treatment upgrade does two things, it makes sure that during construction we are not taking valuable water resources for our construction activities, but importantly, once we've finished our construction there is a 30-year legacy asset that the people of Dubbo will be able to rely on and make sure they have water security," Mr Willoughby said.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said the council would be able to use the treated water on sporting fields, gardens and parks, where potable water was currently being used.
He reassured the community that the water would go through thorough checks.
"This isn't something that we're just going to treat the water a bit better and then send it off to our parks and gardens. We're going through an exhaustive process to make sure that first of all, it's got to be fit for construction," Cr Dickerson said.
"Squadron Energy, or any other proponent that's going to be using water for construction needs to make sure the water is of a certain quality, that will also be the case for Dubbo Regional Council.
"Any water that we use on any of our sporting fields, in particular any sporting fields over an aquifer will need to be tested to a certain standard to make sure the water is fit for purpose."
Cr Dickerson said anyone that had concerns about the quality of the water would be able to look through all of the testing and all of the approvals in place.
Squadron Energy and the council have signed a memorandum of understanding to allow the work to progress to the next stage.
"Something like this can be complicated. Whenever you talk about a partnership between a private body an a council PPP (private public partnership) legislation comes into play, and some councils will run away from that, we run into it," Cr Dickerson said.
He hoped this agreement would show not only residents, but people and government across Australia how they could work closely together with renewable proponents to create a significant legacy.
It's expected the treated water will be ready to use by May 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.