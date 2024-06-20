Among a sea of ex-NRL stars, Pellow is shining bright

Blake Austin, David Fifita, Will Smith, Peter Mata'utia.
They are just some of big names and ex-NRL players who moved to the Newcastle Rugby League competition during a bumper off-season.
But despite all that glitz and glamour, it's a former Dubbo junior who's proving to be one of the signings of the season.
At roughly the halfway point of the Denton Engineering Cup season, former Group 11 premiership winner Tony Pellow is the competition's leading try-scorer.
Former NRL players Fifita and Austin were the marquee arrivals at The Entrance, but it's Pellow who's proving the most influential at the Tigers.
A fullback who has floated about the NSW and QLD Cup competitions in recent years, Pellow has scored nine tries in five games for the Tigers.
He made an instant impact in the season-opener at Magic Round, but tore a hamstring on a runaway try.
The lengthy effort was just a sign of what was to come.
Since Pellow returned in round five, The Entrance have won four of their past five. The game he missed, due to work, they lost.
A fortnight ago, he bagged four tries against Lakes and two in their 54-22 win over Kurri Kurri on Saturday.
"When our forward pack is going forward, it's pretty easy to play on the back of [halves] Blake Austin and Brendan O'Hagan," a humble Pellow said.
"Some of those tries were just the right place at the right time."
Brewarrina-born, Dubbo-raised Pellow might give credit where it's due, but the edge he has offered the Tigers' attack can't be denied.
With speed to burn, the former Dubbo CYMS star can score from just about anywhere on the field, and has done so multiple times.
A standout in groups 10 and 11 as a junior, Pellow came through the grades at St George Illawarra before bouncing around a few clubs.
He spent time at Brisbane Tigers and Wynnum-Manly playing Queensland Cup, had a stint with Wests Tigers and then an injury-impacted run at Cessnock last year.
But after being tabled with a few different offers for 2024, he landed at The Entrance.
"I played at Wynnum with O'Hagan last year, so he was a big factor in why I signed down there," Pellow, who remains living in the Hunter, said.
"TJ [McLean] as well. I was very close to going elsewhere ... but it was right to sign with them, with the attraction of the players they signed and the people there."
The competition's leading try-scorer is only signed for 2024, but at 27, Pellow is settling in at this level.
After stints elsewhere, and a couple of NRL pre-seasons, he is working with the Clontarf Foundation, which helps Indigenous youth at school and into employment.
"I played a fair few years of Cup trying to crack it, but I've taken a step back from that now and just really focusing on work," he said.
"It takes its toll in the end, bouncing back and forth trying to chase the dream ... There comes a point where you've got to focus on some more things in life ... which I'm really enjoying now, back playing local footy.
"You still dream of playing at that level, but you just don't know what's in front of you."
Pellow will be in action again on Sunday, when his fourth-placed Tigers take on sixth-placed Wests.
