What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
The 47th annual Wellington Eisteddfod starts on Saturday. The eisteddfod will be a paired back event this year after new volunteers jumped on board to run it. The eisteddfod is at the Wellington Civic Centre.
If you're in Wellington for the eisteddfod you can also pop into the Wellington Rotary Markets. They'll be held at Cameron Park on Saturday between 9am and 1pm.
And on Sunday the Dubbo Rotunda Markets will be on in Macquarie Street.
What will the weather be like?
A shower or two is expected on Friday, most likely in the early morning. It'll be a top of 15 degrees.
There'll be a frost on Saturday morning, followed by a cloudy day with an expected top of 15. And It will be mostly sunny on Sunday with the temperature getting up to 17.
What else are we looking forward to?
Sunday, June 23 - Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Tuesday, June 25 -Dear Diary at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Saturday, June 29 - Geurie Lions Market at Wise Park
Saturday, June 29 - Simba reDzidzo Charity Dinner at Taronga Western Plains Zoo
Sunday, June 30 - Lazy River Estate Winter Market at Lazy River Estate
Sunday, June 30 - Winter Country Classic Race Day at Dubbo Turf Club
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
