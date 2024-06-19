Seven-year-old battling rare cancer

Ciara Bastow's story about AJ Northill is both heartwarming and heart-breaking. The seven-year-old was recently diagnosed a rare type of leukaemia.
We're now looking ahead to this year's local council election, which isn't far away, and council reporter Orlander Ruming has all the details about the nomination process, including the key dates.
Following this week's state budget, Allison Hore has spoken to both Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders from the Nationals, and local upper house Labor member Stephen Lawrence. Not surprisingly they had very different take-outs from the budget.
In local sport, Nick Guthrie has taken a look at the Gilgandra side in Castlereagh Corner.
Finally, in case you missed it, there's a great gallery of snaps from the weekend thanks to our talented photographer Amy McIntyre.
Enjoy reading and have a great day.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
