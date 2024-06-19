Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Seven-year-old battling rare cancer

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
June 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ciara Bastow's story about AJ Northill is both heartwarming and heart-breaking. The seven-year-old was recently diagnosed a rare type of leukaemia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Editor, Daily Liberal

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.