'Stranger' accused of fatally stabbing teen remains before court

A man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager in the neck remains before the courts.
Anthony Facchi, 26, was excused from appearing at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, June 20, as his legal counsel gave an update on his case.
Facchi is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the neck at a home on Nymagee Street in Narromine on the evening of Friday, April 26, 2024.
At about 9pm, emergency services were called to the home following reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the home, officers found the boy with stab wounds in his neck.
Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before taking him to Dubbo airport where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
Police established a crime scene and detectives launched an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, they arrested Facchi at a home nearby. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with murder. He is yet to enter a plea.
Family of the alleged victim said the attack was a "shock to everyone". They described him as an "innocent pure soul" who "always stuck to himself".
"We are struggling to wrap our heads around this horrific incident," one family member wrote on a fundraising page for the boy's funeral.
"This attack happened in the comfort of his own home, by someone who was completely unknown to the family.
"This boy was known to never be involved in any issues. He would give the shirt off his back for absolutely anyone he loved and do anything for anyone."
At Facchi's court listing on June 20, prosecutors requested a four week adjournment to ensure they had served all relevant material to the defence.
The application was not opposed by the defence as they agreed the time would be useful to look over the material.
Magistrate Gary Wilson agreed to grant the adjournment.
Facchi will appear at Dubbo Local Court again on Thursday, July 18.
