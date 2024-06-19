What will a 'back to basics' state budget deliver for Dubbo?

While one local leader has slammed the lack of investment in the electorate, another says a "back to basics" budget could offer a much-needed boost to services in the region.
On Tuesday, June 18, NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey unveiled his second state budget, one which he promised would be "a responsible [one] in difficult economic times".
But member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, leader of the Nationals, said the budget is lacking in substance for regional areas.
"This budget is all smoke and mirrors and it will leave our regional families and businesses much worse off," he said.
"It's not unexpected, but it is extremely disappointing from a government who pretends to have cost of living as one of its priorities."
He said the budget did not show "any consideration" for NSW residents in the regions and was filled with re-announcements rather than new investment.
"For cost of living for our regions, guess what? There's absolutely nothing," he said.
"There's $311 million in toll relief for one year for Sydney. Our regional seniors travel card and apprentice card cost less than that over three years and yet they're nowhere to be seen.
"These provided targeted cost of living support to people in the regions just to help a tiny bit. But there's none of that to be seen for regional areas. So that's a real shame."
Among the commitments for the Dubbo electorate and surrounds are $432.2 million to continue the delivery of Parkes bypass, new Dubbo Bridge and heavy duty pavement upgrades.
The Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, which includes Dubbo, will also benefit from a $128.5 million investment to upgrade roads for drivers and allow for the transportation of components for renewable energy projects.
In housing, the budget is promising $40 million to boost flood tolerance for existing houses including house raisings, repairs, retrofits and voluntary buybacks.
The government will also continue the $40.9 million project for the construction of the NSW Police Dubbo Regional Education and Training Centre and the $58.2 million new purpose-built office hub in Dubbo.
Duty MLC for the Dubbo electorate Stephen Lawrence said while there weren't a lot of new promises for Dubbo, all residents would benefit from the "rebuilding" of essential services.
"You can't look at the question of the significance of the state budget for a particular area by only looking at electorate specific things," he said.
"The community in Dubbo cares more about the state of our hospitals, the state of our schools, the state of our essential services than they do about a particular ribbon being cut in a particular area.
"This is a responsible budget. It's a prudent budget. The focus on rebuilding essential services continues."
Mr Lawrence said Dubbo and the central west would benefit from the government's $5 billion investment into building more social housing and healthcare funding, including $2.3 million funding to support Royal Far West (RFS) and upgrades to Bathurst and Orange hospitals.
"This occurs in a budgetary context where the last government privatised an incredible amount of state assets which provided a sugar hit for the government and in a context where state debt was at a record level of 180 billion when we took government," he said.
"The last election drew a line in the sand under privatisation. It's not going to happen anymore.
"We need to pay off the record state debt without privatising state assets so this is a budget of must haves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.