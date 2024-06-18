Children as young as 12 are couch surfing

Youth homelessness is a significant issue in Dubbo, with most children falling into the "hidden homelessness" space.
The manager of one charity dealing with the problem told our journalist Sarah Falson she wants to see a youth refuge established in Dubbo, to help address the crisis.
Meanwhile, Allison Hore has taken a look at the first images reavaling what a long-awaited drug and alcohol rehab centre will look like. The design took into account feedback received from the community, health professionals and Indigenous leaders in March.
In sport, Nick Guthrie reports that Caleb Navale, son of the former Fiji international and Dubbo CYMS star Epa, has been named on the bench for Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles for their NRL round 16 clash against South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
