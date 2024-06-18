Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Children as young as 12 are couch surfing

June 19 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Youth homelessness is a significant issue in Dubbo, with most children falling into the "hidden homelessness" space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.