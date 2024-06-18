Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Last throw at the stumps: Dubbo saleyard users to have their final say

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
June 18 2024 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 people answered the call in May when Dubbo stock and station agents pleaded producers to voice their opinion on the potential privatisation of the local saleyards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.