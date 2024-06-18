Last throw at the stumps: Dubbo saleyard users to have their final say

More than 100 people answered the call in May when Dubbo stock and station agents pleaded producers to voice their opinion on the potential privatisation of the local saleyards.
Now, agents have once again encouraged users to attend the Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) ordinary meeting on Thursday, June 27, where the fate of the saleyards' will be decided.
DRC, which currently owns the facility, opened expressions of interest for its sale or lease on Tuesday, April 16, and have since received a number of submissions.
Dubbo Stock and Station Agent Association president Martin Simmons said it will be last chance for users to have their say.
"It is the last throw at the stumps to put our point across, and show the councillors the concerns that are out there within the community," he said.
"A 20 year lease to a privatised company is as detrimental as a sale because fees will increase significantly and we'll have a down turn in stock, which will then lead to a down turn in the Dubbo economy."
This follows community outrage sparked by an artificial intelligence generated image posted to social media by Dubbo mayor Matthew Dickerson of the local saleyards.
Due to the increased number of audience members expected, the meeting will be held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30pm.
