A bright start for the youngest learners

Providing support where and when it is needed most. Picture Supplied

As Principal of Macquarie Anglican Grammar School (Macquarie) in Dubbo, I am thrilled to announce the commencement of our 2024 early years transition programs, designed to nurture a lifelong love of learning in our youngest students.



At Macquarie, we understand that a positive start to education is essential, and our programs 'Minis at Macquarie' and 'Kindergarten Kickstart' are tailored to support both children and their families during this pivotal transition.

The 'Minis at Macquarie' program has officially begun and will continue every Friday during term time for the rest of the school year. From 9.15am to 10.00am children aged three and four, along with a parent or carer, are invited to join us for engaging playgroup sessions. These sessions are designed to ease the transition into Pre-Kindergarten by familiarising children with the school environment and routines.



Tailored programs give students the chance to enjoy playing and learning. Picture Supplied

Activities such as Story Time, Music, and Movement foster pre-literacy skills, creative thinking, and social development.



While the children are engaged in these enriching activities, parents and carers can enjoy a coffee and connect with each other, or simply observe their children's joyful learning. Best of all, this program is free and families can easily register.

Our 'Kindergarten Kickstart' program prepares children for the leap into Kindergarten, through a series of informative webinars released in Term 4 to enrolled families. These webinars cover essential topics like early literacy, numeracy, and social skill development.



They also provide practical tips for fostering independence in young children, such as teaching them to open lunch boxes, navigate food packaging, and dress in their uniforms. Additionally, the webinars offer strategies for helping children communicate and separate from parents effectively.

The culmination of our transition program includes the 2025 Information Evening on Thursday, October 31 which features a Q&A session with health professionals and key school leaders. This is followed by an orientation morning for all enrolled Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students on Monday, November 4.

At Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, we are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable transition for our youngest learners. We invite you to join us in these programs to set the stage for a bright and successful educational journey.