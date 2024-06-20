Focus on community and the future Advertising Feature

The staging of Cinderella was a resounding success. Picture Supplied

At the half-way mark of 2024, Dubbo Christian School (DCS) is reflecting on what a wonderful year it has already been. We maintain a focus on community strength, and we particularly celebrate the culture of peace that we are building where staff, students, and parents work in partnership to encourage, acknowledge, and support each other.

We have been blessed to celebrate our community through the DCS School Fete, the Secondary Musical Cinderella and the Eisteddfod, as well as the many activities that make up the school year including our Year 11 Hike, Welcome Evenings, Parent Teacher Interviews, and Family Bush Dance.

Enjoying Grandparent's Day at DCS. Picture Supplied

We celebrate our student leaders who run assemblies, organise charity events, and run buddy programmes and Bible studies in the Junior and Middle school. It's rewarding to have seen the progress of students from the 'littlies' we met at orientation thirteen years ago. We now look forward to celebrating the completion of schooling with the Class of 2024 in Term 3.

This year in July, DCS is sending a Mission Team to Timor Leste made up of senior secondary students and staff. We anticipate a great time of growth and learning for these students as they experience this culture exchange to support children in that developing nation.

In July, construction is anticipated to start on a new two storey Primary Building, supported by the NSW State Government. The building will consist of ten General Learning Classrooms, a Learning Support Sensory Room, and a Maker Space focused on Science, Technology and the Arts learning. It's anticipated that the project will be completed mid-2025.



We are also commencing shortly construction of two new multi-purpose sporting fields to modernise our outdoor facilities and to support our current and future sporting programs.