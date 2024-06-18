Photos from another blockbuster battle between the cup's top two

The Roolettes have done it again.
The Dubbo side and the Bathurst Bulldogs have a long-standing and high-quality rivalry in the Westfund Ferguson Cup so expectations were high heading into the most recent match on Saturday, June 14.
The match lived up to the hype and it was the Roolettes who maintained bragging rights by scoring a tough 19-12 win.
The result followed the Dubbo side's 17-7 success over the Bulldogs earlier in the year and was a throwback to last season's grand final.
In that match, the Roos also scored a late try to secure victory at Dubbo.
Star fullback Lakeisha Hull, Bec Dunn and Sophie Bowden were the try-scorers on Saturday for the visitors while Alahna Ryan landed two important conversions.
"It was a very good game," Bulldogs' Mel Waterford said.
"It was close with a lot of physicality, which is always the case when we play Dubbo.
"They got an early lead on us but we fought back to get ourselves into it, then they got one right at the end."
The result keeps the Roolettes eight points clear of Bulldogs at the top of the ladder at the halfway point of the regular season.
