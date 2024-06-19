Blowes mid-season review: so much for this being the most competitive cup in years

If you want an indication of the lopsided nature of the Blowes Clothing Cup this season, you only need to go back to the start of this month.
It was Saturday, June 1 and the Bathurst Bulldogs were taking on the Forbes Platypi in a top-of-the-table battle.
That should be one of the games of the season, right? Well, Bulldogs won the match by a dominant 56 points.
So much for this year being different.
The feeling around the competition before round one was things would be changing in 2024.
Orange Emus and, in particular, Bulldogs have had a stranglehold on the competition in recent times and the top two have won five of the past six titles between them. But with changes of leadership and apparent improvement at Orange City, Forbes and the Dubbo Roos in the off-season there was a sense of optimism.
It was nice while it lasted.
We're only halfway through the regular season and, yet again, almost everything is already decided.
Bulldogs winning another grand final is as safe a bet as any in western sport at the moment.
The result, which put the defending premiers 13 points clear at the top, not only proved Bathurst's quality and professionalism is a level above the others, it showed Dubbo is again not up to the standard required.
The Roos are now last, 29 points off the competition leaders.
Elsewhere, City has been better, but not by a great deal. Finals looks likely, but fifth-placed Cowra could well be primed for another late-season resurgence. The battle between those two for fourth is the only aspect of the competition which has some genuine jeopardy at this point.
That leaves Forbes and Emus, who look pretty comfortable in second and third respectively. Forbes is 13 points off the leader and four ahead of Emus, who are themselves 13 points clear of fourth-placed City.
Emus have the second-best differential of any team with +74, but that's a long way behind Bulldogs' staggering +266.
We're going to have Bulldogs beat Forbes in major semi and Emus beat City/Cowra in the minor. Forbes and Emus slug it out in the prelim for the right to be whacked by Bulldogs a week later. You'd do well to find someone whose prediction is vastly different.
If you're a current women's or colts player, do you really want to spend your afternoon watching the rest of the day's games after you walk off the field?
You'd be watching teams you saw just a few weeks prior and, in all likelihood, you know how the first grade match is going to finish.
That sense of monotony is not good for the competition.
You're always going to have your rusted-on rah-rah fans who are at every game and most of the clubs have great Old Boys groups.
But that's not going to keep people playing rugby or get more kids involved.
We've agreed and it's becoming clear change is needed. Expanding the top tier to include more teams seems the obvious choice.
It's easier said than done, but it's the type of conversation needed.
The regular season currently consists of 15 rounds and then three weeks of finals. So teams could play against the same club five times in a span of four months. If it happens to Bulldogs you're playing on repeat, there's not a lot of joy there.
This isn't an anti-Bulldogs piece, either. They were fantastic when winning last year's grand final 57-27 and they look even better now. Bulldogs deserve all the accolades and coach Dean Oxley has created the type of culture of success others can only dream of. But that's the problem. No-one can reach the standard being set at the top.
The Blowes Clothing Cup should be one of the region's showpiece competition's. Currently, it's one of the most predictable.
Adding new teams wouldn't necessarily stop that, but it refreshes the competition, stops the same old feeling, and hopefully helps other clubs grow.
