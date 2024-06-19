Do you want to run for Dubbo council? Here's what you need to know

The local government elections will be held in Dubbo, and across NSW, on Saturday, September 14.
There are 128 local government areas holding elections.
In the Dubbo LGA, 11 councillors will be elected to serve for a four-year term.
There are currently only 10 serving councillors, however, the referendum held at the 2021 election passed, which means the wards will be removed and the number of local government representatives will be increased.
The Office of Local Government says "if you're passionate about your local community then you already have what it takes to become a councillor".
There are no qualifications to become a councillor other than "a desire and enthusiasm to serve your community", the OLG says.
Candidates must be at least 18-year-old and enrolled to vote in the council area they're standing in.
The NSW Electoral Commission says the people who are disqualified from standing are those who are currently serving a prison sentence, have been convicted of certain election-related or criminal offences, have been suspended three or more times for misconduct as a councillor, are a current state member of parliament, are a serving judge or a council employee.
The nomination period starts on Monday, August 5 and runs until Wednesday, August 14.
Nominations can be made via the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Candidates need to be nominated by either a registered political party, or two electors. The electors must be enrolled in the Dubbo local government area.
At the 2021 local government election, it cost $125 for each candidate to be nominated. However, for those who applied as a group, the nomination deposit was capped at $625.
Once the nomination period opens, completed nomination forms can either be lodged online or in person at the returning officer's office.
Nominating is a separate process to registering to start campaigning. A candidate or group needs to be registered for the election to be able to accept political donations or to make expenditure payments.
More information on both processes can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
There are rules around the amount candidates can spend on their election campaign.
In the Dubbo local government area, the expenditure cap for candidates is $39,600, while for third-party campaigners it's capped at $13,200.
The NSW Electoral Commission defines electoral expenditure as anything a candidate pays to promote or oppose a political party or candidate.
Under the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021, a candidate needs to receive more than 50 per cent of the vote to be elected.
If that is not received on the first preferences, the candidate with the least number of votes is excluded from the count and the excluded candidate's votes are redistributed to the remaining candidates according to the preferences shown on the ballot paper.
The process is repeated until 11 candidates are left.
A detailed explanation of how votes are counted can be found here.
