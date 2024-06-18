$1.5 million in cannabis found in van stopped on Newell Highway

Highway Patrol officers hit the jackpot with this vehicle stop, pulling over a van carrying more than $1 million worth of marijuana.
At about 9:45am on Monday, June 17, 2024 Dubbo Highway Patrol officers stopped a Silver Kia Carnival van on the Newell Highway Dubbo.
Police developed reasonable suspicion to search the vehicle where they located 78 kilograms of cannabis bud within the vehicle.
The potential street value of the drug is over $1.5 million dollars. Police say cannabis sales help fund the activities of organised crime networks.
The driver - a 33-year-old from Queensland - was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug. He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
