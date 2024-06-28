'Spectacular bonds' created as students befriend aged care residents

Every week Skillset Senior College student Carlyn Smith looks forward to the moment she walks into the RFBI Dubbo Masonic Village, just to see the smile on the residents faces.
The idea was inspired by the ABC series Old People's Home for Teenagers.
Skillset Senior College student support officer Tracey Strawns suggested the idea of visiting the village as part of the students' weekly workshops where they select an activity outside of the normal classroom routine so they can learn new skills or engage in different experiences.
The students and residents do a range of activities from self-painting portraits to non-bake cooking and bocce.
The idea launched in term one and became a big hit among students, residents and staff. But term two, the connection workshops had expanded to include fortnightly visits from the RFBI Masonic Village residents to the Skillset Senior College campus.
Since May, students from St John's Primary School have also been visiting.
RFBI Masonic Village lifestyle supervisor Tanya Smithson said the difference among the residents since the visits began was "remarkable". She said the residents were happy and smiling and couldn't wait to see the kids every week.
One of the highlights was the St John's school choir, which performed earlier in June.
"The feedback from residents and families is fantastic. They talk about the programs and the performances days after those activities," Ms Smithson said.
Head of college Abbey Barrett said the Connections Workshop was more than a program, it was "a bridge of empathy and understanding between generations".
She said it had been heartening to witness the students and residents connect over shared activities and stories.
"This initiative not only enriches our students' educational journey but also cultivates a profound sense of community and belonging that transcends age barriers," Ms Barrett said.
"We've seen firsthand how these interactions can ignite passions in our students, with one Year 12 student already charting a course towards a career in aged care."
Carlyn said she had grown a "spectacular bond" with a lovely lady named Pat.
"I go my whole week waiting to return, just to see the smile on her face when she sees our connections team walk in," she said.
The connections workshops has benefited both the students and the residents.
There's been enhanced communication, social satisfaction and a sense of purpose for the older generation, while the Skillset students have enjoyed the educational enrichment and insight into diverse life experiences of the residents.
It had been an honour to contribute to enhancing the lives of both students and the extended family at the RFBI Masonic Village, Ms Strawns said.
"We would love to see other organisations motivated to adopt this concept and support human connections that provide a benefit to all involved while recognising the wider impact these relationships can have," she said.
Ms Smithson echoed the sentiment.
She said it was very beneficial program for the students and residents and she aimed to continue the initiative with the schools.
