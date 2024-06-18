Revealed: How the drug and alcohol rehab centre could look

The first images of how a long-awaited drug and alcohol rehab centre could look have been revealed.
Following a round of community consultation, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has given a first look at the proposed Dubbo Residential Rehabilitation Centre.
WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal said the centre - which is controversially being built in Spears Drive - is being designed by Fulton Trotter Architects.
He said the design took into account feedback received from the community, health professionals and Indigenous leaders in March.
"Input and feedback from extensive consultation has been incredibly important to our planning and design phase," he said.
"It has ensured our design team has been able to understand and address any concerns people may have had, in particular to ensure the design of the centre fits the existing streetscape, provides privacy and is culturally safe and appropriate.
"It's important to remember the design of the centre is not complete, but the current plan reflects an understanding of community feedback, along with Connecting with Country design principles, therapeutic requirements and local design and landscape principles."
The choice of a residential street for the development of the centre has come under considerable scrutiny since it was announced in February 2023.
Residents in the area around the site formed an action group to oppose the development citing concerns about community safety, privacy of residents and potential traffic impacts.
Mr Spittal said the health district will be holding walkthroughs of the site at Lot 311 and Lot 312 Spears Drive on Friday, June 21, to provide more insight into the design and what is being proposed.
From 7:30am to 8:30am there will be a walkthrough for neighbouring residents and throughout the day there will be four more site tours for all members of the community.
A pop-up design exhibition will also be held at Dubbo Square Shopping Centre on Thursday, June 20 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Mr Spittal said computer generated images and architectural plans will be used to show how the proposed centre may look.
"This is the next step for us to bring this important development to fruition and provide much-needed, critical health infrastructure for people in Western NSW who want to address their substance dependency, and safely integrate back into the community," he said.
A development application for the facility is expected to be lodged later in the year and construction is expected to begin in early 2025.
