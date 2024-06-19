Fundraiser to be held for 'beautiful, kind-hearted' AJ diagnosed with rare cancer

Seven-year-old AJ Northill is facing something not many people will ever face in their lifetime and he is doing it with grace and bravery.
AJ was recently diagnosed with NUP98, a rare type of acute myeloid leukaemia.
To help out, family friends Hayley and Kristen Lee and Amanda Pahlow have created a fundraiser - "AJ's Mission 'Avengers Assemble'" to allow AJ's parents Kerry and Freck Northill to focus on their little boy and the long and unpredictable road to recovery.
Hayley Lee told the Daily Liberal they were hoping that together as family, friends and the local community they could make the family's lives "a little less stressful".
"They deserve to stay by AJ's bedside throughout the unpredictable treatment," she said.
"There are many different thoughts and scenarios that play out in your head on how you can manage every aspect of life when you are under severe stress and anxiety, but if we as family, friends and the local communities can elevate one factor in their lives, the financial stress, we will do everything possible to make sure we can make this happen.
"They go above and beyond for everyone around them so now it's our turn to make them feel safe and secure during this difficult period in their lives."
AJ was described as a "beautiful, kind-hearted" young kid, who was "thoughtful and generous, friendly, enthusiastic and talkative, playful and sociable".
"AJ loves his sport, from soccer to motorbike riding and water sports, there's not much he can't do especially given his can-do attitude and competitive spirit," Mrs Lee said.
"He enjoys spending time with his friends and cousins but also loves his down time snuggling on the couch with his mum, dad and Dash the Dachshund, playing his Nintendo or watching a movie."
Mrs Lee said they want to reflect on the Northill's personality in planning the fundraiser.
"They love to entertain and socialise, well Kerry and AJ sure do, so we have organised a cocktail style auction night," she said.
The money raised will go towards everyday costs - the mortgage, insurances, rates and the never ending bills.
"Most importantly the money raised also allows Kerry and Freck to focus on AJ's treatment given the intensity and uncertainty surrounding his health, and not managing work and AJ's needs," Mrs Lee said.
"Thinking about working is one thing but leaving AJ and returning to Dubbo to work for a few days and return to hospital life, is a mental load in itself."
The event will take place at Devil's Hollow Brewery on August 24, 2024 kicking off at 5pm. There will also be a range of raffle events to get everyone mingling, chatting and having a good time.
Mrs Lee said all support, great or small for the fundraiser is appreciated more than they could ever express.
"If anyone would like to get involved and support this beautiful family we would be so appreciative," she said.
To get involved you can contact Amanda Pahlow on 0418 842 830, Kristen Lee on 0429 231 989 or Hayley Lee on 0418 636 236.
They also have a Facebook Event with all their details, information on the event and updates on AJ's health and treatment journey.
AJ's mission is a ticketed event and tickets cost $120 per person and can be purchased through 123tix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.