Luxury residence could be yours

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday June 21: "Maida Vale" 46 Tamworth Street, Dubbo:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 46 Tamworth Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
"Maida Vale" has undergone a complete transformation while retaining its timeless elegance, offering the perfect blend of historical charm and modern convenience for buyers seeking a renovated Federation home. Circa 1928 and situated on a generous 988 square metre block, this home is a short walk from Tamworth Street shopping centre, Macquarie Club, schools, and a scenic river walking track, making it an ideal location for convenient family living.
Listing agent Jane Donald said upon entering the home, one is immediately struck by the lovely ambiance which has been thoughtfully designed with a focus on easy indoor and outdoor living. "The large family room seamlessly extends to a north-facing undercover deck, creating an ideal space for year-round entertaining," she said. "This thoughtful update for modern living celebrates the traditional hallmarks of its era including high ceilings, picture rails, and beautiful cypress timber floorboards, all of which contribute to its unique character."
The gourmet stone kitchen is a standout feature and is equipped with quality appliances that cater to the culinary enthusiast. The residence also boasts two renovated bathrooms and a practical laundry area, ensuring functionality for a busy family. There are four spacious bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the main bedroom offers the added luxury of a walk-in robe. The formal living room, adorned with a decorative fireplace, provides a cosy retreat for more intimate gatherings.
Comfort is assured throughout the home with ducted, reverse-cycle air conditioning, while the third and fourth bedrooms are each fitted with their own reverse-cycle air conditioning units allowing them to cater to individual preferences.
The outdoor area is equally impressive, boasting a north-facing deck that invites relaxation and social gatherings, while the property is enclosed by a charming picket fence creating a fully secure yard that is both private and easy to maintain. The established leafy gardens add to the home's appeal, providing a serene and green backdrop, and solar panels and natural gas connections add to the home's efficiency and sustainability.
Additional features include a large detached garage or shed, just perfect for extra storage or a workshop, and should new owners feel the need to add one, there is even room for a pool (STCA).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.