Luxury residence could be yours

Listing agent Jane Donald said upon entering the home, one is immediately struck by the lovely ambiance which has been thoughtfully designed with a focus on easy indoor and outdoor living. "The large family room seamlessly extends to a north-facing undercover deck, creating an ideal space for year-round entertaining," she said. "This thoughtful update for modern living celebrates the traditional hallmarks of its era including high ceilings, picture rails, and beautiful cypress timber floorboards, all of which contribute to its unique character."